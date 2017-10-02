M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ Starts Filming

0

Some good news for fans of M. Night Shyamalan‘s 2000 cult comic book-inspired film Unbreakable and his more recent breakout hit Split: the next film in the sequence, Glass, is now filming in Philly! While there are certainly cinematic secrets and plenty of twists ahead, Shyamalan has been rather vocal during his pre-production run-up to the new, highly anticipated film. We know that production should run about 39 days, and that the current script should result in a roughly two-hour-and-fifteen-minute movie. I, for one, am anxious to see how Shyamalan’s shared cinematic universe comes together.

Unbreakable‘s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard join Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sarah Paulson for Glass in anticipation of the film’s January 18, 2019 release. That may seem like an inordinately long time to wait between production and release, but clearly Universal is looking to replicate the success of Split by keeping a similar release date window. Like the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, it’s unbreakable.

Here’s a timeline / peek into Shyamalan’s thought process over the last couple of weeks leading up to today’s production start for Glass:

#Glass is a 39 day shoot. Script is clocking in at a muscular 134pages. (Down 8 from my ruthless trim pass) — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2017

Location scouting all over Philly today. #Glass — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2017

Went to a comic bookstore on a scout for #Glass and picked up Black Hammer @JeffLemire Good stuff brother. Enjoyed Underwater Welder too. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 9, 2017

Two weeks out from shooting #Glass. All the actors descend on Philly in a few days for rehearsal week. Boot camp time. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 16, 2017

Feel nervous and excited. Want to make a small intricate film with a big idea at its center. #Glass — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 23, 2017

About to go to sleep before the first day of shooting #Glass. Thinking about the incredible week of rehearsals we had & hoping for the best. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) October 2, 2017

Keep an eye out for more from the set of Glass now that production’s underway!