M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ Starts Filming

Some good news for fans of M. Night Shyamalan‘s 2000 cult comic book-inspired film Unbreakable and his more recent breakout hit Split: the next film in the sequence, Glass, is now filming in Philly! While there are certainly cinematic secrets and plenty of twists ahead, Shyamalan has been rather vocal during his pre-production run-up to the new, highly anticipated film. We know that production should run about 39 days, and that the current script should result in a roughly two-hour-and-fifteen-minute movie. I, for one, am anxious to see how Shyamalan’s shared cinematic universe comes together.
Unbreakable‘s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard join Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sarah Paulson for Glass in anticipation of the film’s January 18, 2019 release. That may seem like an inordinately long time to wait between production and release, but clearly Universal is looking to replicate the success of Split by keeping a similar release date window. Like the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, it’s unbreakable.
Here’s a timeline / peek into Shyamalan’s thought process over the last couple of weeks leading up to today’s production start for Glass:
#Glass is a 39 day shoot. Script is clocking in at a muscular 134pages. (Down 8 from my ruthless trim pass)
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2017
Location scouting all over Philly today. #Glass
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2017
Went to a comic bookstore on a scout for #Glass and picked up Black Hammer @JeffLemire Good stuff brother. Enjoyed Underwater Welder too. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 9, 2017
Two weeks out from shooting #Glass. All the actors descend on Philly in a few days for rehearsal week. Boot camp time. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 16, 2017
#Glass starts shooting 1 week from Monday. @anyataylorjoy arrived for rehearsals @MsSarahPaulson, @SamuelLJackson, & Mr Willis flying in!
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 23, 2017
Feel nervous and excited. Want to make a small intricate film with a big idea at its center. #Glass
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 23, 2017
Old school. #Glass pic.twitter.com/fXY20eOVdk — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 23, 2017
About to go to sleep before the first day of shooting #Glass. Thinking about the incredible week of rehearsals we had & hoping for the best. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) October 2, 2017
Keep an eye out for more from the set of Glass now that production’s underway!