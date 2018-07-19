Final ‘Glass’ Teaser Sees the Return of Elijah

0

Universal Pictures has released one last Glass teaser to hype the trailer debut for the highly anticipated new M. Night Shyamalan film. This Glass teaser focuses on Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price, AKA Mr. Glass. Elijah was positioned as the mentor to Bruce Willis’ superhuman David Dunn in Unbreakable, until it was revealed that Elijah was actually the villain of the story—Dunn’s physical opposite but intellectual superior.

Glass is a sequel to both Unbreakable and Shyamalan’s 2016 film Split, as Elijah and David are brought together once again by the emergence of James McAvoy’s superhuman villain The Beast. We’re all mighty curious to see just exactly how these three paths converge once more, and we’ll get a much better idea of what to expect when the Glass trailer hits tomorrow evening during the film’s Comic-Con panel.

For now, these teasers are a fun way to prep for the reveals ahead. Check out the new Glass teaser below. The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard. Written and directed by Shyamalan, Glass opens in theaters on January 18, 2019.