‘Glass’: A New Trailer Teaser Focuses on Bruce Willis’ Unbreakable David Dunn

Universal Pictures is getting cute with the release of Glass, M. Night Shyamalan‘s follow-up film to both Unbreakable (2000) and last year’s hit, Split. Yesterday saw the release of a teaser trailer for James McAvoy‘s return as The Beast; today’s release of a David Dunn (Bruce Willis) teaser establishes a pattern. You can probably look forward to a Samuel L. Jackson-focused video tomorrow ahead of the film’s new trailer this Friday, likely timed to the film’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Keep those eyes open!

Also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard, Glass opens in theaters on January 18, 2019.

Check out the second of the character teasers for Glass below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Glass: