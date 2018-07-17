‘Glass’ Trailer Teaser Offers a Taste of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Unbreakable’ Sequel

0

Universal Pictures has released a Glass trailer teaser for the highly anticipated new film from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. The thriller is a follow-up to both Shyamalan’s 2000 film Unbreakable and his 2014 film Split, which in its final moments was revealed to be taking place in the same universe as Unbreakable. Glass finds Bruce Willis reprising his role as David Dunn, who is now on the hunt for the superhuman figure of The Beast (James McAvoy) in a series of escalating encounters. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson’s villainous Elijah Price hasn’t gone anywhere, and still holds secrets crucial to the outcome of this intense showdown.

This trailer teaser is kind of a cruel tease as it doesn’t really offer up any footage, but instead relies on a few pieces of dialogue and some curious visuals to entice fans. We don’t have to wait long, however, as the full trailer is set to be unveiled at Comic-Con on Friday and will be made available online either at the same time or shortly thereafter.

For now, check out the Glass trailer teaser below, followed by some high-resolution images. The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard. Written and directed by Shyamalan, Glass opens in theaters on January 18, 2019.