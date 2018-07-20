First ‘Glass’ Trailer Is Here to Shatter Your Expectations

0

Universal has released the first Glass trailer. The upcoming sequel to Unbreakable and Split follows James McAvoy’s villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb, Bruce Willis’ heroic David Dunn, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price, aka. Mr. Glass in a series of escalating encounters seemingly orchestrated by the enigmatic Glass.

This is a really terrific trailer, that starts as sort of a bait-and-switch. No doubt audiences who see this attached to Mission: Impossible – Fallout will start the trailer wondering what in the world this could be, but the reveal of David, Elijah, and Kevin plays wonderfully. We also get a taste of the story, which appears to find Elijah and Kevin teaming up, with only David capable of stopping them. I like that Shyamalan is working within a world that treats these superhuman abilities as psychological disorders, and the whole thing is in keeping with the tone he established in Unbreakable and continued in Split. It’s a very, very, very grounded version of a Marvel movie, but it’s definitely of the superhero genre ilk. This is gonna be a very long wait.

Check out the Glass trailer below. The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne

Here’s the official synopsis for Glass:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

