‘GLOW’: First-Look Images from the Netflix Wrestling Series Put Alison Brie in Spandex

The modern era of professional wrestling features such recent, memorable moments as the defeat and resulting retirement of The Undertaker, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella, and even the ongoing El Rey/Netflix series, Lucha Underground. But these moments are but the latest in a long history of pro wrestling, a history that includes legions of fans. One of the smaller slices of the wrestling fandom centers on the ladies of the 80s, as featured in the upcoming Netflix series, GLOW.

Inspired by the short-lived, but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom in the squared circle. A batch of first-look images from the upcoming Netflix series have surfaced, showing off Brie and company in 80s-appropriate attire and teasing the tone of GLOW, which looks to be a fun nostalgia trip at the very least.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners. Look for the series to premiere on Netflix on June 23rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Glow: