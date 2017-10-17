Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin Suit up in New ‘Glow’ Season 2 Set Photo

0

The gorgeous ladies of wrestling, a.k.a. GLOW, are back in business! Back in August, Netflix announced they were headed back into the ring for Season 2 and production is already underway on the new season of the breakout hit. Alison Brie announced “We’re back” on Instagram, where she posted the first behind the scenes set photo from Season 2, striking a pose alongside co-star Betty Gilpin.

If you haven’t caught up yet, Marc Maron stars alongside Brie and Gilpin, along with Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Sunita Mani, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens in the bedazzled story of the world of 1980s female wrestling. Brie and Gilpin are appropriately strapped into spandex and sparkly af in the first-look picture, donning the full regalia of their ringside personas. Check out the first image below.

We’re back… #glownetflix #season2 A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

When we spoke with Brie for the first season, the actress talked a bit about her hopes for Season 2,

“Betty and I sometimes fantasize about what would happen in Season 2, but I think most of it pertains to wrestling. All of Season 1 is leading up to them shooting the pilot of this show, which is essentially the very first episode of GLOW. So, I can only imagine what we’ll get into, as the ladies are shooting more episodes. I want to get in the ring and learn more big moves. I think that would be really fun.”

Here’s the official synopsis for glow’s first season; and for a full list of TV renewals and cancellations, head over to our Lifeline.