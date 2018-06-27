‘GLOW’: Alison Brie and Marc Maron on Sam Becoming “One of the Girls”

0

From showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Season 2 of the Netflix original series GLOW continues to follow the ladies on their journey as they become local celebrities and learn about what success means for them. Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the ‘80s, GLOW explores the less than perfect friendship between Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), for whom this team of women wrestlers become a family, in all of their spandex glory, with the hope that washed-up B-movie director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) will lead them to wrestling stardom.

At a press day for the new season, Collider got the opportunity to sit down with Alison Brie and Marc Maron to chat about why they love their characters, the dynamic between Ruth and Sam, why they don’t think a relationship between their characters would be a good idea, the spandex leotards, the bond this team of women shares, and how Maron is “just one of the girls” now.

Collider: I loved the first season, and this season is just so much fun!

MARC MARON: Oh, good!

ALISON BRIE: Thank you!

I love that we get to see so much more of these characters, in Season 2. What have you most loved about your characters from day one, and what have you grown to love about them?

BRIE: I love the fight in Ruth. I love that she’s not afraid to make a fool of herself, and she really fights for what she wants. And what have I learned to love about her? I don’t know. Maybe I love everything about her. I love her optimism. I think what I’m still waiting to learn to love is how much she lets herself get kicked around, or her tendency to be the martyr and do the, “Poor me,” to feel sorry for herself. I don’t yet love that, and maybe I never will. I would encourage Ruth to fight against that.

MARON: I wonder if she will.

BRIE: She will!

MARON: I like that Sam thinks he’s in charge, but I don’t know that he really is. I like the swagger of him because it is transparent. I like that most of the women see through him, but yet, there is that line that he can cross. That’s scary. I don’t love that part of him. Like that scene at the beginning of the second season, where I unload on [one of the women] and fire her, that’s

BRIE: You tap into something real dark.

MARON: I’m glad that that’s not a huge part of the character. I do like that Sam keeps trying. And I like the fact that you think he’s not that self-aware, but I think he’s more self-aware than he seems.

It’s funny to hear Sam’s daughter tell Ruth that she means something to her father, when he can’t tell her that himself. He’s clearly not very good at expressing things.

BRIE: Definitely! Sam is a very volatile character. You never know what you’re going to get. Over the course of Season 1, Ruth learned more and more about him, and sensed that they had a real closeness. And then, right away, she oversteps her boundaries in Season 2. I guess I would admit that both are at fault. Ruth maybe does overstep her bounds a little.

MARON: They just have this understanding. If they were in a relationship, they would naturally go together somehow. There’s Ruth’s ability to take abuse and still be chipper in the face of it and her ability to just wear Sam down. There’s a patience to Ruth that makes those emotional character types go together. It’s only a matter of time before it comes back around. It doesn’t seem like we can shake each other.

BRIE: Yeah, I think that’s true. I do think they bring out the best in each other and they both care a lot about this show that they’re making, more than anyone else on the show.

MARON: I think Sam cares about Ruth.

BRIE: I think Ruth cares about Sam. I think she looks out for him, and she’s slowly trying to make him a better person.

MARON: She also covers for him.