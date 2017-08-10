Netflix Renews ‘GLOW’ for Season 2 of Blood, Guts, and Ladies Wrestling

0

Hallelujah! The gorgeous ladies of wrestling, a.k.a. GLOW, will be returning for a second season, as announced by Netflix today. Though it took me a few episodes to really get into GLOW, it was worth the wait — the show really found its rhythm once the women came together and developed their in-ring personas. The way the show also played its redemption narrative through hero and heel archetypes was pretty perfectly executed, and left plenty of room for more stories from this fantastic cast to explore in a new season.

If you haven’t caught up yet, the series stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin (in a break-out role), and Marc Maron, along with Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Sunita Mani, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, and many, many more performers who, it should be noted, did their own stunts.

Like Orange Is the New Black (Jenji Kohan is an EP on both series), the show is a true ensemble piece, and it will be great to get new stories from the ladies of GLOW next year (most likely). Check out the GLOW Season 2 announcement video below:

