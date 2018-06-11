New ‘GLOW’ Season 2 Trailer Takes on Racism, Sexism and Overzealous Fanboys

0

A new trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s hilarious-yet-poignant ladies wrestling drama GLOW. has made its way into the squared circle. In this season, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will have to deal with such 80s-centric difficulties as racism, sexism, and fanboys who don’t know how to set boundaries. Man, it’s a good thing we’ve overcome such backwards-thinking in the 21st century!

Starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, and Kia Stevens, with recurring roles by Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Ellen Wong, Marianna Palka, Chris Lowell, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, and Rich Sommer, Season 2 of GLOW arrives on Netflix June 29th.

Check out the new trailer for Netflix’s GLOW Season 2 below:

Here’s the official synopsis for GLOW Season 2:

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger. Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

Check out some new images from the upcoming season below: