‘GLOW’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Gorgeous Ladies’ Return to Netflix

One of the many original Netflix series to break out in a big way last year was GLOW, a dramatic retelling of the real-life, in-the-ring adventures of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Now, they’re back and suited up for the very first trailer for the brand-new season, arriving this summer. And the ladies are turning in the best dance music video to Michael Sembello‘s Flashdance hit, “Maniac”, since Tommy Boy himself.

Marc Maron stars alongside Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, along with Sydelle NoelBritney YoungBritt BaronKimmy GatewoodSunita ManiKate NashGayle Rankin, and Kia StevensGLOW returns to Netflix for Season 2 on June 29th.

Check out the first trailer for Season 2 of GLOW below:

The girls are back in town. Season 2 of GLOW returns June 29th – bring your leg warmers.

 

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam (Marc Maron) is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.

Image via Netflix

