Netflix Renews ‘GLOW’ for Season 3

Huzzah and kudos, Netflix has finally confirmed that we are getting another season of GLOW. The streaming giant announced today that the series will be back with 10 episodes (“soon”), and it’s about time. As I wrote in my review of the second season, the show (which took some time to win me over in Season 1) is one of TV’s most joyous, full of positive — although not uncomplicated — portrayals of female friendship, alongside hilarious, badass, and sometimes intensely emotional storylines. GLOW is a show that makes you feel better after watching it, and frankly, we need more of that. Plus, the eighth episode of the second season is one of the best of the year.

Plus, Season 2 left off with the ladies heading to Vegas, so expect the spectacle to get even bigger in these new episodes.

GLOW stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, and Jackie Tohn.

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3 pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018

Here’s the full synopsis for GLOW: