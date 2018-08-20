Netflix Renews ‘GLOW’ for Season 3

Huzzah and kudos, Netflix has finally confirmed that we are getting another season of GLOW. The streaming giant announced today that the series will be back with 10 episodes (“soon”), and it’s about time. As I wrote in my review of the second season, the show (which took some time to win me over in Season 1) is one of TV’s most joyous, full of positive — although not uncomplicated — portrayals of female friendship, alongside hilarious, badass, and sometimes intensely emotional storylines. GLOW is a show that makes you feel better after watching it, and frankly, we need more of that. Plus, the eighth episode of the second season is one of the best of the year.
Plus, Season 2 left off with the ladies heading to Vegas, so expect the spectacle to get even bigger in these new episodes.
GLOW stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, and Jackie Tohn.
Here’s the full synopsis for GLOW:
Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom. GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley are executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch, who serve as showrunners.