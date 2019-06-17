First Trailer for ‘GLOW’ Season 3 Teases the Return of One of Netflix’s Best Shows

0

Netflix has released the first GLOW Season 3 trailer, offering a new look at the upcoming season of one of the best Netflix original series thus far. Inspired by the short-lived show from the 80s, the series follows a group of diverse women—from struggling actresses to wrestling aficionados—as they create, star in, and evolve a show about the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.” Anchored by tremendous performances from Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, the series debuted solidly but soared to new heights in Season 2, which I’d go so far as to say is one of the best seasons of television Netflix has ever produced.

Season 3 finds the women moving to Las Vegas, where the defunct GLOW has now been adapted into a stage show at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. The women struggle to keep up with the rigors of Vegas life while juggling ever-evolving personal issues and relationships. The new season also adds Geena Davis to the mix, which is always a good thing.

GLOW is one of my favorite Netflix original series and this trailer looks like the series hasn’t missed a beat. I can’t wait to see what new surprises await, but more importantly, I just really enjoy spending time with these lovable, colorful characters.

Check out the GLOW Season 3 trailer below, followed by the official poster. All 10 episodes of the third season debut on Netflix on August 9th. The series also stars Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Chris Lowell, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Ellen Wong, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer, and Victor Quinaz.

Here’s the official synopsis for GLOW Season 3: