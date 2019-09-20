‘GLOW’ Renewed for 4th and Final Season

0

Netflix’s Emmy-winning and critically-acclaimed series GLOW, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, alongside executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley.

This is fantastic news for fans of GLOW, professional wrestling, and solid dramedy entertainment. The narrative arc of GLOW has obviously focused on the development of the ladies battling it out in the squared circle and in their own personal lives, but it’s also tracked the evolution of professional wrestling as a form of athletics and entertainment. The first season saw the team come together in backyard brawls, while Season 2 took them to the next level on local broadcast television and Season 3 saw them headlining in Las Vegas. Season 4’s premise has yet to be revealed, but all signs point to taking the show national as they return to TV. Whatever the storyline, we’ll be there in the front row.

To date, GLOW has earned 15 Emmy nominations and 3 wins, 7 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and 1 win, 2 Golden Globe Nominations, 3 WGA Award Nominations, and 2 Art Directors Guild Award wins. Will the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take home some more hardware at this weekend’s Emmy Awards showcase? Tune in on Sunday to find out!

All good things must come to a GLOWing end. We're coming back for a fourth and final season! pic.twitter.com/FPLiAzLdZ5 — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) September 20, 2019

If you haven’t watched GLOW, here’s the official synopsis: