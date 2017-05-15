‘GLOW’ Trailer Brings “Blood! Tits! … and Storytelling!” to Netflix

0

Netflix, which seeks to takeover just about every genre and entertainment media, has really been doubling down on wrestling recently. It started with the insane series Lucha Underground (which, as Evan Valentine explains, you definitely need to watch), and now we’re getting GLOW, i.e. the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. The fictional, 80s-set tale follows a broke acterss (Alison Brie) who is looking for a role that won’t just pay the bills, but one that will have some teeth to it. GLOW seems like the perfect fit.

The series is one of those “rag-tag bunch of misfits making it work” stories, which is honestly one of my favorites. The new trailer also shows how much self-awareness the show has about its inherent humor, but frankly, it looks like it has a lot of heart as well (and I don’t say something that cliche lightly — but it really does!)

Check out the new trailer below, along with the synopsis and new images:

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Weeds), who will serve as showrunners. Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann are also executive producers. The series also boasts an fantastic ensemble cast including American Gods‘ Betty Gilpin, Mr Robot‘s Sunita Mani, and Marc Maron. GLOW is set to debut June 23rd on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis: