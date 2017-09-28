Watch: Mythology of ‘God of War’ Revealed in New Videos for the Upcoming PS4 Game

0

There’s no better hero for our contemporary times than the rage-fueled, mythological demigod Kratos from the God of War franchise. Luckily, a new iteration of the godly action-adventure game is on the way and due out on the PS4, but unfortunately we only know that it will be out “Early 2018.” To tide us over, we now have a host of new videos that go behind the scenes of the upcoming game and tell us of its take on Norse mythology, a new direction from the previously Greek-skewing game.

In these videos, fans will get a glimpse of the game’s Draugrs (which should be familiar to Skyrim players) and Fire Trolls, while also getting an extensive behind-the-scenes introduction to the game’s lore courtesy of an ongoing podcast, “The Lost Pages of Norse Myth.” It’s a nice tease for God of War fans and an interesting introduction for the curious and newly indoctrinated.

Check out the God of War mythology below:

“Odin and the Knowledge Keeper”, the first episode of our God of War companion podcast is live. Each episode, join host Jason Weiser (The Myths and Legends podcast) as he unveils one of the Lost Pages of Norse Myth and reveals new, official backstory from the world of God of War.

This month’s #LostPages of Norse Mythology have been uncovered, detailing an undead horror fueled by pure rage: the Draugr.

“And Only Rage Remained,” the second episode of our monthly God of War companion podcast is live. Join Jason Weiser of The Myths and legends podcast as he unveils a new Lost Page of Norse Myth to reveal official backstory from the world of God of War.