New ‘God of War’ Story Trailer Promises to Be Not Just a Game but an Experience

Ahead of its arrival this spring, Sony PlayStation’s God of War has unveiled a new story trailer that’s an absolute winner. Taking cues from more contemporary games like The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn, the franchise is heading in a new direction while also keeping core elements of what made the mythology such a compelling title. But the Gods of the Greek pantheon have had their day; it’s all about the Norse now!

The new story trailer teases some of that mythology that will play into the gaming experience and storyline, but another big factor is just how Kratos will interact with his family members. Sony’s Santa Monica Studios is dead set on tugging the heartstrings and dipping into nostalgia every bit as much as they are concerned with beheadings, impeccable marksmanship, and vicious bloodletting. Sounds fun, and we can’t wait to check it out!

Check out the action below (w/ a hat tip to BMD for the heads up):

From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest. Available April 20, 2018

Here’s a bit more on the story and what you can expect from the fourth installment in the God of War franchise:

Bold New Beginning His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.

A Second Chance Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

A Darker, More Elemental World

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

With an added emphasis on discovery and exploration, the world will draw players in to explore every inch of God of War’s breathtakingly threatening landscape—by far the largest in the franchise.