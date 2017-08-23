‘Godless’: First Images Reveal Steven Soderbergh’s Western Series on Netflix

0

With so much TV premiering this fall, it’s easy to forget about series that will be appearing later in the year. But this is one project you will most assuredly not want to miss — Godless. Steven Soderbergh has teamed up with his Out of Sight screenwriter Scott Frank to create a new limited series for Netflix set out west in the 1880s. Frank will also direct, with Soderbergh serving as executive producer. The seven-part series will tell the tale of an outlaw named Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), whose band of murderous sundries are hunting down Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), one of their own who turned on their brotherhood. As Roy hides out in a New Mexican mining town run mostly by women, he meets the tough widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), and the two prepare alongside the rest of the town for what will be an ultimate showdown as Griffin’s men arrive.

Today, Netflix has premiered the first images from the series, which also stars Scott McNairy. A few weeks ago, McNairy spoke to us about the project, saying,

I grew up in Texas, born and raised. And I’m a sixth generation cattle farmer. My great-great-grandfather ran a cattle farm in the 1880s in West Texas. […] I wanted to do a Western way before I wanted to even be an actor. When I saw the script, I just felt incredibly lucky and incredibly blessed to not just be a part of a Western, but be a part of this Western. […] The story is really great, I feel like it’s really a film about women and women’s strength. I also thought that that’s something that hasn’t been done, really hasn’t been done so predominantly in a film. And, to do it in a Western, I just really wanted to be a part of it.

McConnell also told us in an interview last year that as far as preparation goes, he also has a personal connection to the material:

If it’s not pistols, which I’ve gotta be good at, it’s also horse riding. I’m playing a horse wrangler. These are things that you have to put the groundwork in for, but it’s also very enjoyable. I like horses. My dad is from Ireland, in Cary, and his whole family, for hundreds of years, bred horses. It’s in my blood. So, it’s a very smart casting choice by Scott Frank. Horses have to respect you. You’ve gotta earn it. You can’t buy that.

Check out the rest of the images below. The series debuts on November 22nd.