Scoot McNairy and Merritt Wever on ‘Godless’ and Having One Person Write and Direct the Series

With the limited series Godless now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Scoot McNairy and Merritt Wever for an exclusive interview. They talked about how great it was to have one person writing and directing the entire series (Scott Frank), what excited them about the series, why it’s perfectly suited for Netflix, how every aspect of the production design is fantastic and the show doesn’t have a weak link, what would surprise people to learn about the making of the show, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with Godless, the seven episode series is set out west in the 1880s and tells the tale of an outlaw named Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), whose murderous band is hunting down Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), one of their own who turned on their brotherhood. As Roy hides out in a New Mexican mining town run by women, he meets the tough widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), and the two prepare alongside the rest of the town for what will be an ultimate showdown as Griffin’s men arrive. Godless also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Jeremy Bobb, Sam Waterston, Kim Coates, and Christiane Seidel. Godless is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.

I got to watch the entire series before doing this interview and am happy to report the show is fantastic. Loaded with great performances, incredible production design, and all around excellence from all departments, I absolutely recommend checking out the series when you get the chance.

Check out what Scoot McNairy and Merritt Wever had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more on the series you can read Chris Cabin’s review or watch my interview with Jeff Daniels.

Scoot McNairy and Merritt Wever:

How much I loved the last season of Halt and Catch Fire.

What it’s like having one person writing and directing the entire series.

What excited them about making the series?

How it’s a slow burn and how it’s perfect for Netflix.

How every aspect of the production design is fantastic and the show doesn’t have a weak link.

How the show was the largest Western set ever built in New Mexico.

Did Scott Frank ever bring up telling more stories with these characters?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the show?

Did they have any adventures with horses?

Here’s the official synopsis for Godless: