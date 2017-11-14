New ‘Godless’ Trailer Further Reveals Netflix’s Star-Studded Western Limited Series

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming limited series Godless, and this show continues to look incredible. Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank, the latter of whom serves as writer and director, the 1880s New Mexico-set Western stars Jeff Daniels as a notorious criminal on a mission of revenge as his gang of outlaws hunts down the son-like protégé who betrayed their brotherhood (Jack O’Connell). Frank, who co-wrote films like Logan and Minority Report and wrote and directed the underrated thriller The Lookout, initially developed Godless as a feature film until Soderbergh convinced him and fellow executive producer Casey Silver to rework it into a miniseries.

Thus one of Netflix’s few limited series was born. Indeed, while limited series are all the rage, more often than not the successes turn out to be long-running shows before their first seasons are over. Series like Under the Dome and Big Little Lies have since been expanded, so it’ll be interesting to see if Frank holds firm on Godless as a close-ended story or if, assuming the show is a success, Netflix orders a second season.

For now, check out the great new trailer below and check back on Collider to read Chris Cabin’s full review. Godless also stars Michelle Dockery, Merritt Wever, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Jeremy Bobb, Scoot McNairy, Sam Waterston, Kim Coates, and Christiane Seidel and will be released on Netflix on November 22nd.