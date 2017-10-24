‘Godless’: New Trailer Welcomes You to No Man’s Land

0

Netflix has released a new Godless trailer. The seven-part limited Netflix series follows the story of an outlaw named Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his crew of murderous bandits, who are looking to hunt down Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), one of their own who betrayed them. Roy finds shelter, as it were, in a New Mexican mining town that is populated only by women. There he meets the tough widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), as the town prepares for the onset of Griffin’s men and the bloody showdown that is to come.

I love the setup and I’m a sucker for westerns, so I can see myself watching this over the Thanksgiving break. I’m not sure it will work, and I can easily see it falling into the Netflix trap of being too long for a TV series (creator Scott Frank originally envisioned Godless as a film but couldn’t get financing, and yet Netflix happily forked over the money for a TV series), but hopefully it will still be a strong series, especially since Steven Soderbergh is a co-creator on the project. Also, I’m still waiting on a project that’s worthy of O’Connell’s talents after he was so good in ’71 and Starred Up, so hopefully Godless gives him a chance to shine.

Check out the new Godless trailer below. The limited series premiere on Netflix on November 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godless: