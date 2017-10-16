First ‘Godless’ Trailer Reveals Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Western Series

0

While you wait for Westworld‘s return, a new western series is coming to town. Written and directed by Out of Sight‘s Scott Frank, and co-created by Steven Soderbergh, Godless is takes places in the 1880s and explores a gritty tale of the wild west. The seven-part limited Netflix series follows the story of an outlaw named Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his crew of murderous bandits, who are looking to hunt down Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), one of their own who betrayed them. Roy finds shelter, as it were, in a New Mexican mining town that is mysteriously populated only by women. There he meets the tough widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), as the town prepares for the onset of Griffin’s men and the bloody showdown that is to come.

The first teaser trailer, “Welcome to No Man’s Land,” teases a series that is actually a lot more violent and brutal than I was expecting, which is saying something. The trailer also gives us a narration of Yehuda Halevi’s poem “Tis a Fearful Thing to Love what Death has Touched.” Indeed! Check it out below:

A few weeks ago, Scoot McNairy spoke to us about the project, saying,

I grew up in Texas, born and raised. And I’m a sixth generation cattle farmer. My great-great-grandfather ran a cattle farm in the 1880s in West Texas. […] I wanted to do a Western way before I wanted to even be an actor. When I saw the script, I just felt incredibly lucky and incredibly blessed to not just be a part of a Western, but be a part of this Western. […] The story is really great, I feel like it’s really a film about women and women’s strength. I also thought that that’s something that hasn’t been done, really hasn’t been done so predominantly in a film. And, to do it in a Western, I just really wanted to be a part of it.

Here’s the official synopsis; Godless premieres November 22nd.