‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’: First Clip Has Millie Bobby Brown Trying to Reach Monarch

0

We’re probably going to get our first real look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters this Saturday at the Warner Bros. panel, but that doesn’t mean they can’t start teasing it now! We already got our first image from the movie, and now the first clip has arrived. The clip shows Millie Bobby Brown trying to contact Monarch, the monster-investigating unit introduced in Godzilla and mentioned again in last year’s Kong: Skull Island. We don’t know why Brown’s character is contacting them or how they’ll respond, but you can tell from the sounds surrounding the scene that the situation is dire. I too am shocked that bringing in all these monsters has made matters go sideways.

Director Michael Dougherty told EW that the upcoming sequel will be a reaction to the events of 2014’s Godzilla:

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” says director Michael Dougherty, whose previous credits include the horror movie Krampus. Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Check out the Godzilla 2 clip below. The film opens May 31, 2019, and also stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters: