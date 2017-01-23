‘Godzilla 2’: ‘Krampus’ Helmer Michael Dougherty Confirmed to Direct

0

The Godzilla cinematic universe keeps getting bigger and bigger. While this year will see the release of Kong: Skull Island, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have tapped a director to helm Godzilla 2 in the form of Michael Dougherty.

Dougherty, who is already on board as a writer for the sequel with his Krampus partner Zach Shields and Max Borenstein, previously directed Trick ‘r Treat. ScreenCrush first reported the news that Dougherty was in talks to direct back in October, although Variety claim’s the deal wasn’t extended until December. The former trade confirmed Dougherty in the director’s chair today.

The first Godzilla starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson, reuniting with his Avengers: Age of Ultron co-star Elizabeth Olsen, and Bryan Cranston in a story about the rise of the titular monster to defend humanity against gargantuan creatures, dubbed MUTOs. The world will be expanded when Kong: Skull Island, set years before the events of Godzilla at the end of the Vietnam War, hits theaters on March 10th.

Godzilla 2, formally titled Godzilla: King of Monsters, is scheduled for release after that on March 22, 2019 before the beasts from both worlds collide in Godzilla vs. Kong on May 29, 2020.