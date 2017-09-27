‘Godzilla 2′ Wraps Filming with a Hint of Halloween Spirit

0

That’s a wrap! Mike Dougherty‘s upcoming Godzilla sequel has finished production and the writer-director has shared a pair of new images celebrating the occasion. Dougherty hasn’t exactly been active on social media during the shoot, though he did offer a rough first look at the atomic creature’s new design last week, so naturally, it’s time to scour the images for hints.

Good luck with that though, because there’s not much to see in the new behind-the-scenes photos. The first, posted on the last day of filming offers a little peek at the director’s workspace, including a Monarch mug, a Jack-o-Lantern, and a hat for the USS Scorpion. That last bit is particularly interesting. The Scorpion was a nuclear submarine that was lost at sea under mysterious conditions, costing the lives of the 99-man crew aboard the vessel and enduring as a long-running point of intrigue for historians and journalists. Seems just the kind of mystery primed for an interesting tie-in to Monarch’s shady history. Or Dougherty is just a history enthusiast.

Likewise, the Jack-o-Lantern could hint at the film’s setting — Dougherty directed Trick ‘r Treat, one of the best Halloween movies of all time and is a diehard enthusiast for the holiday spirit (he also directed the Christmas horror Krampus). I’d love it if he took the Shane Black technique and set all his films during a holiday, but with Halloween just around the corner, the director could just as easily be celebrating the holiday in earnest. Mysteries abound. We also get a peek at the monitors, but if you can tell what’s on them, you’re a wiser man than me. The second image offers a glimpse at Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah, who’ll be joining ‘zilla on his adventures this time around. Check out both of the pics below.