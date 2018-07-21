Over 40 Images from ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Are Here to Destroy the Planet

0

Warner Bros. and Legendary just dropped a Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer that pretty well rocked our worlds, so we’ve gone back and taken over forty screengrabs from the upcoming monster movie. In the film, it’s a race against time to find the giant kaiju and bring them forth in order to reestablish equilibrium on Earth. What you’ll get from these images are better looks at the main new monsters (or classic monsters, depending on how you look at the franchise) Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. That’s in addition to the main monster, Godzilla.

Check out the screengrabs below. The film opens May 31, 2019 and stars Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.