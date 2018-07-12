First ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Images Are on Fire

0

The first Godzilla 2 images have arrived, and the sequel finds the titular beast literally breathing fire. Officially titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the follow-up arrives five years after Gareth Edwards’ impressive yet somewhat divisive reboot. Trick ‘r Treat filmmaker Michael Dougherty is in the director’s chair this time around, and an almost entirely new cast is in front of the camera save for Monarch members played by Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins.

Speaking with EW, which debuted the images, Dougherty reveals that about five years have passed since the events of Godzilla, in which the titular beast revealed himself to the world to battle other creatures:

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” says director Michael Dougherty, whose previous credits include the horror movie Krampus. Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

We’ve known for a while now that King of the Monsters will be bringing King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan into the fold, and Dougherty says the film does Rodan justice after the character has played sidekick to Godzilla in previous features.

Then there are the humans, with Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, and Kyle Chandler leading the charge in that department. Farmiga plays Dr. Emma Russell, a scientist working for Monarch, while Brown plays her daughter. The two find themselves kidnapped by a mysterious organization, and Chandler’s Mark Russell—the ex-husband of Farmiga’s character—sets out to rescue them. Yes folks, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a “Coach Taylor Has to Save His Family” monster movie.

Legendary Entertainment is already deep into development on Godzilla vs. Kong, which follows these two Godzilla films and Kong: Skull Island and has Adam Wingard (You’re Next) directing. While Dougherty says King of the Monsters isn’t too concerned with introducing Kong, there are “bread crumbs” hinting towards his arrival and eventual showdown with Godzilla.

Check out the other Godzilla 2 image below, and stay tuned as the first trailer likely drops a week from Saturday at Comic-Con. Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.