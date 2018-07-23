New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Poster Teases a Giant, Three-Headed Tussle

0

Stomping on to the internet soon after the creature-filled first trailer, a new poster for Godzilla: King of the Monsters shows off a titanic struggle in the sky between the big guy himself and his three-headed nemesis, King Ghidorah. The poster, from artist Christopher Shy, is just the latest stop on the hype train for director Michael Dougherty‘s upcoming kaiju clash, which has officially left the station.

The sequel to the 2014 Godzilla deals with a human race coming to terms with the fact that they live alongside radioactive lizard beasts and moths the size of a 747. It’s a lot to process. Leading the human charge is Vera Farmiga, Charles Dance, and Stranger Things stand-out Millie Bobby Brown.

On the monster front, Godzilla is obviously going to tussle with King Ghidorah—a battle that’s been taking place across the screen since 1964’s Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster—but the trailer also gave glimpses of the massive moth Mothra and gigantic pterodactyl bro Rodan. Dougherty also hinted during San Diego Comic-Con that more than the core four kaijus would be showing up, joking [via IGN], “It’s a party.”

Check out the poster below. From a script by Dougherty, Max Borenstein, and Zach Shields, Godzilla: King of the Monsters—which also stars Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Bradley Whitford, and Thomas Middleditch—is set to hit theaters May 31, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters: