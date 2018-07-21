First ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Teases a Colossal Showdown

0

Warner Bros. just released the first full-length look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the city-stomping sequel from director Michael Dougherty (Krampus). Starring Stranger Things resident nose-bleeder Millie Bobby Brown, the film plays largely off the events of 2014’s Godzilla—and, to an extent, the Vietnam-era Kong: Skull Island—with a world adjusting to the fact it lives next to a 350-foot sea-dwelling lizard-beast that breathes radiation and levels cities. Things go even slightly more awry with the introduction of the airplane-sized Mothra, terrifying pterodactyl Rodan, and the three-headed abomination King Ghidorah. Bradley Whitford is there, too, which can’t be making things easier.

First, immediate reaction to this trailer would be a Godzilla-sized holy shit and then a standing ovation for the decision to make a movie where Vera Farmiga goes up against ten-story tall monsters. This thing is perfect.

If the 2014 Godzilla had a major flaw, it’d be that it took a little too long to get to the city-stomping action and even then, withheld the big guy just a tad too much. If this trailer is any indication, King of the Monsters course-corrects by featuring all of the monsters, all of the time, turning cities into fiery hellscapes and whatnot. There’s that absolutely gorgeous shot of Godzilla rising from the ocean and blasting his nuclear beam into the sky (that’s my boy), but we also got a few glimpses of the other creatures taking part in this monster mash. Rodan emerging from a volcano. Gamera being the chillest of the monster bros. Mothra emerging from a neon-lit waterfall. And that incredible, chilling silhouette shot of King Ghidora in all his three-headed glory.

Inject this trailer directly into my monster-loving veins. Next summer can’t come soon enough.

Check out the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer below and for an even closer look, click here to see over 40 screengrabs. Co-written by Dougherty, Zach Shields, and Max Borenstein, the film—which also stars Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sally Hawkins—hits theaters May 31, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters: