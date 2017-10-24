New Trailer for Animated ‘Godzilla’ Movie Is Anime AF

0

Godzilla fans are in store for a treat since a new movie featuring the iconic monster is making its way ashore. Now, fair warning, it’s not a live-action film with either tokusatsu or computer-generated special effects, but rather a full-on anime adaptation. Dubbed Godzilla: Monster Planet, the upcoming movie trips far into the future where the title monster and his ilk have ruled the Earth for millennia. Mankind must look to their mecha technology if they’re to have a hope in winning the world back from the beast, as revealed in a new trailer.

Directors Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita‘s animated film features the voice cast of Mamoru Miyano, Takashiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji and Junichi Suwabe. Keep an eye out for it on Netflix after its Japanese theatrical run, starting November 17th.

Check out the new (Japanese audio) trailer below:

Here’s the movie’s synopsis and background info:

Since it was first released as a feature film in 1954, “Godzilla” has become a colossal cultural icon loved by millions around the world. The 2016 release of “SHIN GODZILLA”, directed by Hideaki Anno, reinvigorated the franchise with a novel and realistic depiction of the iconic monster story, earning 82.5 million US dollars at the box-office and capturing the imagination of new and old fans alike. Now in 2017, GODZILLA evolves in an unexpected direction as a feature-length animated film. The animated movie takes the franchise into uncharted territory — a harsh world of the future in which Godzilla has dominated the Earth for the past 20,000 years, and a fateful final confrontation with mankind looms. Prepare for the earth-shattering roar of a brand new GODZILLA, unlike anything heard or seen before. Production Studio: Polygon Pictures Original Story / Screenplay: Gen Urobuchi (Nitroplus), Sadayuki Murai

