‘Godzilla’ Animated Movie Trailer Reveals the Title Terror and a Monster Planet

Recently, Netflix went all-in in the anime department by announcing a slate of 12 series coming to the streaming giant. That news included word of the upcoming animated Godzilla movie, one that’s expected to see the title monster evolve in more ways than one. Scripted by Gen Urobuchi (Psycho-Pass), this take on the iconic character takes viewers far into the future where a monstrous version of Earth has been under Godzilla’s reign for 20,000 years. It’s certainly a premise that hasn’t been seen on the big screen before. But as the first trailer for the new Godzilla film reveals, Polygon Pictures’ modern animation style is the perfect complement for this ambitious story.
Directors Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita‘s animated film features the voice cast of Mamoru Miyano, Takashiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji and Junichi Suwabe. Keep an eye out for it on Netflix after its Japanese theatrical run later this year.
Check out the first look at the trailer below (Japanese audio only for now, sorry!):
Here’s the movie’s synopsis and background info:
Since it was first released as a feature film in 1954, “Godzilla” has become a colossal cultural icon loved by millions around the world. The 2016 release of “SHIN GODZILLA”, directed by Hideaki Anno, reinvigorated the franchise with a novel and realistic depiction of the iconic monster story, earning 82.5 million US dollars at the box-office and capturing the imagination of new and old fans alike. Now in 2017, GODZILLA evolves in an unexpected direction as a feature-length animated film.
The animated movie takes the franchise into uncharted territory — a harsh world of the future in which Godzilla has dominated the Earth for the past 20,000 years, and a fateful final confrontation with mankind looms. Prepare for the earth-shattering roar of a brand new GODZILLA, unlike anything heard or seen before.
Production Studio: Polygon Pictures
Original Story / Screenplay: Gen Urobuchi (Nitroplus), Sadayuki Murai