‘Godzilla’ Animated Movie Trailer Reveals the Title Terror and a Monster Planet

0

Recently, Netflix went all-in in the anime department by announcing a slate of 12 series coming to the streaming giant. That news included word of the upcoming animated Godzilla movie, one that’s expected to see the title monster evolve in more ways than one. Scripted by Gen Urobuchi (Psycho-Pass), this take on the iconic character takes viewers far into the future where a monstrous version of Earth has been under Godzilla’s reign for 20,000 years. It’s certainly a premise that hasn’t been seen on the big screen before. But as the first trailer for the new Godzilla film reveals, Polygon Pictures’ modern animation style is the perfect complement for this ambitious story.

Directors Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita‘s animated film features the voice cast of Mamoru Miyano, Takashiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, Yuki Kaji and Junichi Suwabe. Keep an eye out for it on Netflix after its Japanese theatrical run later this year.

Check out the first look at the trailer below (Japanese audio only for now, sorry!):

Here’s the movie’s synopsis and background info: