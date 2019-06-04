The Witching Hour: Episode 44 – What Does ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Box Office Mean for the Franchise?

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we catch up on the latest horror films and TV, including Ma, AMC’s NOS4A2, and Perri’s trip to the Overlook Film Festival. We also discuss Godzilla: King of the Monsters spoilers, the film’s first week at the box office and what it means for the future of Warner Bros.’ monster franchise.

