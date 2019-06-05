‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Cast Picks Which Cast Member Would Survive a Godzilla Attack

0

Godzilla: King of the Monsters doesn’t just bring together one hell of a kaiju ensemble, the new installment in Warner Bros.’ monster franchise amasses an impressive cast of actors as well. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead as Madison Russell, the daughter of estranged parents driven apart by their divided opinions on how to deal with the newfound Titans. In the ensemble, King of the Monsters also features O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Thomas Middleditch as two key players in the fight to save the world from the Titan invasion.

With King of the Monsters now in theaters, I recently sat down with Millie Bobby Brown, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Thomas Middleditch to talk about the making of their monster blockbuster. The trio discussed whether it’s harder to sneeze on cue or act scared of giant monsters, the practical elements they had to work with on set, and which of their King of the Monsters co-stars would be most likely to survive a giant monster attack.

more on Godzilla: King of the Monsters check out the links below, followed by the official synopsis.