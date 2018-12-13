New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Posters Unleash Rodan, Mothra & Ghidorah

0

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is shaping up to be one hell of a monster battle epic. After being teased in Gareth Edwards 2015 Godzilla and the Kong: Skull Island post-credits scene, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah are coming to town to battle for dominance and face down Godzilla; our beloved, unlikely protector of Earth. Director Mike Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat) revealed a trio of new posters on social media that fully unleash the trio of titans, soaring through the air in apocalyptic action. (The images were accompanied by quotes from the Book of Revelations to really enhance that end-of-days flavor.)

The new posters come on the heels of the second trailer for the film, which dropped earlier this week. While the first trailer was focused on the awe and majesty of the creatures (and hints of some nefarious deeds within the bureaucracy of Monarch), the second trailer was all about the monster action, teeing up an all-out monster attack for the ages. And man, these creature designs are really spectacular — Mothra looks stunning, Ghidorah looks like the gd king he is, and even Rodan looks cool as hell, with his lava-tinged wings and devil horns. I really just couldn’t be more excited for this movie, and these posters only further amplify my anticipation.

Check out the new character/monster posters below. From a script by Dougherty, Max Borenstein, and Zach Shields, Godzilla: King of the Monsters—which also stars Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Bradley Whitford, and Thomas Middleditch—is set to hit theaters May 31, 2019.