‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Michael Dougherty Shares Easter Eggs & More

0

If you haven’t seen Godzilla: King of the Monsters yet, stop what you’re doing and run to the nearest theater like you’re being chased by titanic kaiju. Whatever the critical consensus of the movie, it’s one that begs to be seen on the biggest possible screen because anything smaller simply can’t contain the bigger-than-building-sized forces smashing into each other and laying waste to the urban landscape. It’s a spectacle, for sure, and it’s a nice throwback to good, old-fashioned, cinematic summer smash-em-ups.

Part of the reason that G:KotM is so much fun as a moviegoing experience is that writer/director Michael Dougherty takes the decades of monster mythology very seriously. He knows his stuff. There are elements of this movie that sometimes literally fly over the heads of casual audience members, veteran critics, and die-hard ‘zilla fans alike. Luckily, Dougherty is more than happy to field fan questions on social media, peeling back the many layers of the film’s title monster, Godzilla’s fellow titans, and plenty of Easter eggs scattered throughout.

We’ve gathered together some of Dougherty’s most recent reveals regarding Godzilla, Mothra, Ghidorah, and nods to the franchise that can be found in the new film. For example, Dougherty goes into detail on Godzilla’s physical attributes and power sets, the monster’s relationship with Mothra, real-world inspirations for the Queen of the Monsters, and a bunch of audio cues pulled from previous Godzilla films. There’s a wealth of information here, so check out what Dougherty had to say and then see G:KotM again to see what else you can spot.

Godzilla:

The underwater city was based on actual mysterious ruins near Yonaguni, Japan. I like the idea that this was the civilization that 1st made contact with Godzilla. https://t.co/oAwmoK96Wg https://t.co/uqcSrJmjXg — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 5, 2019

His spikes are constantly growing, breaking, and changing shape, just like deer or elk antlers. Or your own hair. #GodzillaMovie https://t.co/swA9OIha31 — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 5, 2019

Ghidorah:

The newly regenerated head retains the memories and personality of the old one. Most of Ghidorah's neurons are scattered throughout his body and limbs, much like an octopus. 🐲🐲🐲 #GodzillaMovie https://t.co/hlsekwDu5G — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 5, 2019

Mothra:

Mothra’s spots are modeled after Godzilla’s eyes as an example of mimicry, something fairly common in nature. She is his flag bearer… and Queen. https://t.co/iqyHIHOr0h #GodzillaMovie 🦋 https://t.co/ea0poW6ZbV — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 5, 2019

#Mothra never really dies. She represents the eternal cycle of birth, life, death, and rebirth. And she knows it. 🦋 #GodzillaMovie https://t.co/aGmoC7wPn6 — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) June 5, 2019

Easter Eggs: