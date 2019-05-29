‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Featurette Spotlights Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Godzilla: King of the Monsters featurette. The upcoming sequel takes place five years after 2014’s Godzilla and has titans rising up around the world. When King Ghidorah is awakened and becomes the new alpha, it’s up to Godzilla to challenge the three-headed beast and claim his rightful place as the king of the monsters.

This featurette is a good primer if you’re completely unfamiliar with any Godzilla lore headed into King of the Monsters. While fans will instantly know the names of Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, casual moviegoers will probably need a bit more of an introduction to these characters and why they were chosen to be included alongside Godzilla.

Check out the Godzilla: King of the Monsters featurette below. The film opens Friday and stars Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, and Aisha Hinds.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters: