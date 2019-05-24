Watch: New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Spot Delivers a Monstrous Roll Call

0

Your last good look at Warner Bros.’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters before the epic event film storms into theaters next week is here, and it’s a delight. This short TV spot really leans into the monstrous presence in this movie while the human characters are really just there to provide commentary and give cutesy names to the towering titans. I’m fine with that. In fact, I kinda hope the humans themselves will be mostly sidelined and just let the monsters fight for 90 minutes. Director Michael Dougherty might just feel the same way …

Co-written by director Dougherty with Zach Shields and Max Borenstein, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Middleditch, and Sally Hawkins. Look for Godzilla & Co. in theaters May 31, 2019.

Check out the new monster roll call ad for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – Knock You Out – Exclusive Final Look In Theaters May 31

And here’s your official synopsis, followed by some new images of human and kaiju characters alike:

Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

