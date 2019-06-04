The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 203 – ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we discuss Godzilla: King of the Monsters. During our conversation, we talk about how Legendary’s Monsterverse has grown and evolved since 2014’s Godzilla, what audiences demand from a blockbuster, the difficulty in pinning down a definition of a Godzilla movie, the weaknesses of the new installment, how the movie goes out of its way for Easter eggs, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

