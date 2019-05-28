The Witching Hour: Episode 43 – ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ with Director Michael Dougherty

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we welcome Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty to the show to talk about taking on the classic monster franchise and bringing his vision to life. The writer/director also talks about what it was like making the massive blockbuster and how he worked with the actors to make the monsters feel real, his thoughts on the 2014 Godzilla, writing Godzilla vs. Kong and working with director Adam Wingard, what’s holding up Trick ‘r Treat 2. and a whole lot more.

