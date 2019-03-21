‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’: What We Learned on Set at the Kaiju Brawl

0

On August 8, 2017, I traveled with a group of fellow journalists to the Atlanta set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The sequel to the 2014 movie, Godzilla, and set in the same universe as 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, greatly expands not only the human cast, but, more importantly, expands the number of monsters. If you got giddy at “Let them fight,” in Godzilla, you are going to love it when Godzilla is squaring off against classic kaiju like Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah.

During my time on set, we learned a lot of cool stuff and also got to see a scene being filmed that has a large portion of the cast. Read on to learn about Godzilla: King of the Monsters.