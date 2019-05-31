Vera Farmiga & Kyle Chandler on ‘Godzilla’ and Acting with Monsters Who Aren’t There

0

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a true sequel to 2014’s Godzilla in the sense that it knows who the main character is — Godzilla, obviously. That means that while some familiar faces like Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins make their return, the cast is robust with newcomers, including our new human family in peril; the Russells. Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler star as the estranged parents who both love their daughter (Millie Bobbie Brown), but find themselves at odds on how to deal with the arrival of Titans like Godzilla and their often tragic costs.

With King of the Monsters now in theaters, I recently sat down with Farmiga and Chandler for a quick interview. During the chat, they talked about if it’s harder to laugh on cue or act scared of a monster that isn’t there, how director Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat) helped them tap into fear on set, which cast member would have the best chance at surviving a giant monster attack, why King of the Monsters co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and O’Shea Jackson Jr. would fare the best in a giant monster attack, and more.

