Weekend Box Office – ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Lights Up $49 Million

Godzilla: King of the Monsters didn’t quite crack its $50+ million potential in week 1, instead opening to $49 million. This marks a downward trend for Warner Bros.’ big ol’ Monster-Verse; Gareth Evans‘ Godzilla surpassed expectations in 2014 to bank $93 million in its first weekend, while Kong: Skull Island opened to $61 million back in 2017. The silver lining for Warner Bros, though, is worldwide, where King of the Monsters cleaned up with $130 million overseas, bringing its total to $179 million.

Meanwhile, Aladdin had a solid sophomore weekend, snagging another $42 million to bring the Disney live-action film’s total to $185 million domestic. Newcomer Rocketman—the Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton in the lead role—landed in third place with $25 million. Still, this is well above the $18-20 million opening Paramount was expecting.

The Universal and Blumhouse co-production Ma—a horror-thriller starring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer and up-and-comer Diana Silvers—opened in fourth place with $18 million. This marks another win for Blumhouse’s micro-budget strategy, as Ma was filmed for a reported $5 million.

Rounding out the top 5 is John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in its third weekend, bringing in another $11.1 million domestically. Worldwide, the Keanu Reeves-starring action flick has now grossed an impressive $221 million.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Dark Phoenix can mutate its way to the top of the box office. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)