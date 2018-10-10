Brian Tyree Henry Joins Cast of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

0

Brian Tyree Henry is joining the cast of Legendary’s colossal mega-monster showdown Godzilla vs. Kong. Variety reports the Atlanta standout will star alongside Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and young Deadpool 2 actor Julian Dennison, with Adam Wingard (You’re Next) attached to direct.

Plot details are pretty thin on the film—which doesn’t premiere until May 22, 2020—but it’s pretty fair to assume that it involves the massive ape of the King Kong franchise squaring off with Japan’s own king lizard Godzilla. No word on who Henry will be playing, but Variety notes it’s a “significant role.” (My personal vote is for him to voice Godzilla. I know this will not happen, but I want to get it on record that this is my vote.)

We’re pretty deep into the modern day monster saga at this point following Gareth Edwards‘ 2014 Godzilla flick and the Vietnam-era Kong: Skull Island from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Up next is the absolutely gorgeous-looking Godzilla: King of Monsters, which will not only bring back the radioactive title beast but also includes franchise favorites like Mothra, Rodan, and the three-headed King Ghidorah. King of the Monsters will also star Millie Bobby Brown, along with Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Here is the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of Monsters, which hits theaters on May 31, 2019:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Up next for Henry is a role in Barry Jenkins‘ much-buzzed-about If Beale Street Could Talk and a voice-acting gig in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.