Adam Wingard Tapped to Direct ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

From indie, low-budget horror films, to modestly budgeted, studio-backed horror remakes, director Adam Wingard has made a name for himself among the genre community over the last decade or so. The standout thriller You’re Next put Wingard on people’s radar, as did his segments in the anthology horror films V/H/S, V/H/S/2, and The ABCs of Death, the 2014 original thriller The Guest and the 2016 remake of Blair Witch. Now, Wingard has been tapped by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. to helm his biggest film to date: Godzilla vs Kong.

THR reports that Wingard recently closed a deal for the film and will direct from a script written by a writers room headed by Terry Rossio. Rossio has roots in Godzilla lore, having written the ill-fated 1998 adaptation; he’s also known for his work scripting the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Godzilla vs Kong is currently set to bring the clash of cinema’s most famous mega-monsters to theaters on May 22, 2020.

In the meantime, Michael Dougherty–another writer/director well known for his horror work–will head up Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a follow-up to Gareth Edwards‘ 2014 reboot of Godzilla. The new film, due out March 22, 2019, stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown and is now in production. Jordan Vogt-Roberts‘ Kong: Skull Island recently brought King Kong back in a big way and helped to connect the MUTOs and the Monarch organization in the shared monstrous cinematic universe.

Wingard, a reputed creature-feature fan and lover of both the Godzilla and King Kong mythologies, has a tough task ahead of him in combining three movies’ worth of storytelling and world-building into a monster mash-up that will aim to satisfy fans of both franchises. His next biggest test will be Netflix’s Death Note, an adaptation of the popular manga by the same name that pits a detective against a supernaturally-assisted serial killer in a game of cat-and-mouse. That film drops August 25th and will be our best chance to see what Wingard will bring to the table once Godzilla vs. Kong gets going. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!