Goku Will Fly in This Year’s Macy’s Parade to Celebrate ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

0

Earlier this morning, Macy’s official parade announcement revealed that the one and only Goku, arguably the most recognizable hero in all of Japanese animation, will fly over the streets of New York City as a new giant character balloon in the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Thursday, November 22nd, Goku, the iconic main character of the Dragon Ball franchise and new movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will take flight in the famed spectacle delighting crowds of more than 3.5 million spectators lining the streets of New York City and more than 50 million people who gather together in households nationwide in celebration of the official start of the holiday season. Funimation is sponsoring the giant Goku character balloon in this year’s parade to celebrate the upcoming January 16, 2019, North American release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Given the enormous scale of the character’s transformation into balloon, Goku will be fittingly depicted in his godly Super Saiyan Blue form which was first introduced in the hit anime film Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ as SSGSS. At 70 feet wide, 36 feet wide, and 56 feet tall, the giant character helium balloon of Goku features (super) cyan-colored hair and eyes as well as his signature orange jump suit along with blue sash and boots. This gigantic Goku will soar over the streets of New York City guided by more than 100 balloon handlers during the Parade.

See how the float came about from concept art and small-scale models in this behind-the-scenes look:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the 20th film from the Dragon Ball franchise, follows the events of the recently concluded Dragon Ball Super anime series, the first new storyline from original creator Akira Toriyama in more than 18 years, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a Toei Animation production, will be distributed by Funimation in the U.S. & Canada through its Funimation Films division.

Here’s when and where you can keep an eye out for Goku before he returns to the big screen:

92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade