‘Golden Exits’ Trailer Finds Emily Browning Stirring Up Trouble with Jason Schwartzman

Many see January and February as a dead zone of sorts for movie releases and for the most part, they are right. In terms of wide releases, the first two months of the year rarely have more than two or three releases that are noteworthy in any real way. In limited markets, however, January and February are often stocked with indies that have often found their places on my top ten lists by the end of the year. So, while everyone is rightfully waiting with baited breath for Black Panther to come out, there are plenty of gems, ranging from Ashley McKenzie‘s Werewolf to Wang Bing‘s Bitter Money, that are seeing the light of day in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities.

Chief amongst these releases is Alex Ross Perry‘s Golden Exits, which premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival to mostly positive reviews. Perry’s movies, including Impolex, Queen of Earth, and Listen Up Philip, are of a rare strain of American independent dramas that neither fetishizes awkward quotidian interactions nor averts them. His characters are often unlikable to the point of abrasiveness but Perry, a sensational writer as well as a director, expertly unveils the weaknesses in these people as much as their barbed wits. Golden Exits, which you can check out the trailer for below, is not quite as ferocious as Perry’s aforementioned efforts, but gives plenty of humor and emotional wounds to explore amongst a cast that includes Emily Browning, Adam Horovitz, Jason Schwarzman, Chloe Sevigny, and many more. It hits limited theaters on February 9th.

