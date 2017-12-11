‘The Shape of Water’, ‘The Post’, & ‘Three Billboards’ Lead 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards have been announced, and in keeping with this year’s incredibly fluid race, the love was spread to a variety of films and performers. The Shape of Water came away with the most nominations with seven in total, including Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor. But it was followed close behind by Steven Spielberg‘s timely The Post and the divisive Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, both of which nabbed six nominations in total.
In terms of surprises, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World—which famously went through reshoots a couple weeks ago to replace Kevin Spacey—walked away with three nominations, including one for Christopher Plummer, who replaced Spacey. Get Out was shut out of Best Director and Screenplay, although it did nab nominations for Best Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya (an underrated contender in this year’s race). And Call Me by Your Name only scored three nominations in total for Best Picture, Actor (Timothee Chalamet) and Supporting Actor (Armie Hammer). As for pleasant surprises, Ansel Elgort pulled a nomination for Baby Driver, which is very neat.
Now, the Golden Globes aren’t exactly a stayed and true Oscars predictor. They have no voter overlap and are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which can sometimes make some pretty odd decisions (reminder: They nominated The Tourist for Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy). However, given the timeline, they certainly have the ability to influence the race and raise the profiles of smaller or lagging contenders, especially since the ceremony itself airs right in the midst of Oscar nominations voting.
On the TV side of things, HBO’s Big Little Lies dominated with six nominations in total, while newcomers like Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Showtime’s SMILF walked away with big nominations. The Golden Globes have a tendency to recognize new/buzzworthy series, so this is right on brand.
Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations below. Seth Meyers will host the ceremony this year, which airs live on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 8-11pm ET on NBC.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman – Chile
First They Killed My Father – Cambodia
In the Fade – Germany/France
Loveless – Russia
The Square – Sweden/Germany/France
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep – The Post
Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes