‘The Shape of Water’, ‘The Post’, & ‘Three Billboards’ Lead 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

0

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards have been announced, and in keeping with this year’s incredibly fluid race, the love was spread to a variety of films and performers. The Shape of Water came away with the most nominations with seven in total, including Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor. But it was followed close behind by Steven Spielberg‘s timely The Post and the divisive Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, both of which nabbed six nominations in total.

In terms of surprises, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World—which famously went through reshoots a couple weeks ago to replace Kevin Spacey—walked away with three nominations, including one for Christopher Plummer, who replaced Spacey. Get Out was shut out of Best Director and Screenplay, although it did nab nominations for Best Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya (an underrated contender in this year’s race). And Call Me by Your Name only scored three nominations in total for Best Picture, Actor (Timothee Chalamet) and Supporting Actor (Armie Hammer). As for pleasant surprises, Ansel Elgort pulled a nomination for Baby Driver, which is very neat.

Now, the Golden Globes aren’t exactly a stayed and true Oscars predictor. They have no voter overlap and are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which can sometimes make some pretty odd decisions (reminder: They nominated The Tourist for Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy). However, given the timeline, they certainly have the ability to influence the race and raise the profiles of smaller or lagging contenders, especially since the ceremony itself airs right in the midst of Oscar nominations voting.

On the TV side of things, HBO’s Big Little Lies dominated with six nominations in total, while newcomers like Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Showtime’s SMILF walked away with big nominations. The Golden Globes have a tendency to recognize new/buzzworthy series, so this is right on brand.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations below. Seth Meyers will host the ceremony this year, which airs live on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 8-11pm ET on NBC.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman – Chile

First They Killed My Father – Cambodia

In the Fade – Germany/France

Loveless – Russia

The Square – Sweden/Germany/France

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes