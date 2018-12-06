‘Vice’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead Golden Globe Nominations

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations have been revealed, and right on cue, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is up to its baffling tricks again. We’ll start with what did get nominated. Vice was a huge hit, scoring six nominations in total including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as Best Actor for Christian Bale and Supporting Actress for Amy Adams, followed closely behind by The Favourite with five nominations. On the drama side, A Star Is Born and Green Book scored five nominations each, although Bradley Cooper was left off the Best Screenplay list while Green Book made that cut.
Mary Poppins Returns and Crazy Rich Asians also made surprisingly strong showings with Best Motion Picture and acting nominations, and yes indeed, Black Panther scored a Best Motion Picture – Drama nomination as well as nods for Original Score and Original Song.
As for what didn’t make the cut, well you may notice I haven’t mentioned ROMA yet. Alfonso Cuaron‘s critically acclaimed drama scored three nominations in total for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film—and yet it was left off the Best Motion Picture Drama shortlist for.. Bohemian Rhapsody? Oh HFPA, surely you jest.
Other notable snubs include Nicholas Britell failing to score a Best Original Score nomination for If Beale Street Could Talk, Sam Elliott being left out of the Best Supporting Actor race, and First Reformed scoring zero nominations. And somewhat surprisingly, First Man only landed two nominations: Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy and Best Original Score.
But there were also a few surprises to be happy about. Elsie Fischer landed a Best Actress nomination for Eighth Grade, and Rosamund Pike was deservedly recognized in Best Actress for her stunning work in A Private War. And I would be thrilled to see John David Washington‘s BlacKkKlansman nomination repeat at the Oscars.
Over on the TV side of things, the HFPA’s trend of falling in love with brand new shows continued—to the detriment of Atlanta. Indeed, the FX series was shut out of the race entirely save for a Best Actor nomination for Donald Glover, while the HFPA went gaga for the star-studded Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method. They also really like the new Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora.
On the bright side, The Americans and Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel all landed four nominations each, so yay for quality television!
Before you get too upset over the HFPA’s wild decisions, keep in mind this is the same organization that nominated The Tourist for Best Motion Picture, Actor, and Actress. They long ago lost all credibility, and at this point the Globes are best enjoyed as a fun party.
Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations below. The ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6th, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Murai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum – Lebanon
Girl – Belgium
Never Look Away – Germany
ROMA – Mexico
Shoplifters – Japan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike – A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Elsie Fischer – Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale – Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie