‘Vice’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead Golden Globe Nominations

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations have been revealed, and right on cue, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is up to its baffling tricks again. We’ll start with what did get nominated. Vice was a huge hit, scoring six nominations in total including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as Best Actor for Christian Bale and Supporting Actress for Amy Adams, followed closely behind by The Favourite with five nominations. On the drama side, A Star Is Born and Green Book scored five nominations each, although Bradley Cooper was left off the Best Screenplay list while Green Book made that cut.

Mary Poppins Returns and Crazy Rich Asians also made surprisingly strong showings with Best Motion Picture and acting nominations, and yes indeed, Black Panther scored a Best Motion Picture – Drama nomination as well as nods for Original Score and Original Song.

As for what didn’t make the cut, well you may notice I haven’t mentioned ROMA yet. Alfonso Cuaron‘s critically acclaimed drama scored three nominations in total for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film—and yet it was left off the Best Motion Picture Drama shortlist for.. Bohemian Rhapsody? Oh HFPA, surely you jest.

Other notable snubs include Nicholas Britell failing to score a Best Original Score nomination for If Beale Street Could Talk, Sam Elliott being left out of the Best Supporting Actor race, and First Reformed scoring zero nominations. And somewhat surprisingly, First Man only landed two nominations: Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy and Best Original Score.

But there were also a few surprises to be happy about. Elsie Fischer landed a Best Actress nomination for Eighth Grade, and Rosamund Pike was deservedly recognized in Best Actress for her stunning work in A Private War. And I would be thrilled to see John David Washington‘s BlacKkKlansman nomination repeat at the Oscars.

Over on the TV side of things, the HFPA’s trend of falling in love with brand new shows continued—to the detriment of Atlanta. Indeed, the FX series was shut out of the race entirely save for a Best Actor nomination for Donald Glover, while the HFPA went gaga for the star-studded Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method. They also really like the new Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora.

On the bright side, The Americans and Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel all landed four nominations each, so yay for quality television!

Before you get too upset over the HFPA’s wild decisions, keep in mind this is the same organization that nominated The Tourist for Best Motion Picture, Actor, and Actress. They long ago lost all credibility, and at this point the Globes are best enjoyed as a fun party.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominations below. The ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6th, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Murai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum – Lebanon

Girl – Belgium

Never Look Away – Germany

ROMA – Mexico

Shoplifters – Japan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fischer – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale – Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie