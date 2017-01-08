Golden Globe Winners 2017: ‘La La Land’ Breaks Record with Clean Sweep

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards went gaga for La La Land. Writer/director Damien Chazelle‘s original musical scored a clean sweep, winning in every single category in which it was nominated including Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. The film won seven awards in total, setting a new Golden Globes record for the most wins by a single film. The previous record of six wins was held by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express.
Elsewhere in the film awards, the biggest surprise of the night came with Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s Best Supporting Actor win for Nocturnal Animals. His performance is indeed excellent in Tom Ford‘s underrated thriller, but Mahershala Ali was the clear frontrunner in this category for his towering performance in Moonlight and has been picking up critics awards left and right.
On the TV side of things, in true Golden Globes fashion it was all about new series. Netflix’s The Crown won Best Drama and FX’s Atlanta won Best Comedy, and both series also took home top acting awards.
The highlight of the night, however, was this firey speech from Meryl Streep when picking up her Cecil B. Demille award.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land – WINNER
Sing Street
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams – Arrival
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Isabelle Hupert – Elle – WINNER
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Ryan Gosling – La La Land – WINNER
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill – War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals – WINNER
Best Original Score for a Motion Picture
Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land – WINNER
Johann Johannsson – Arrival
Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann – Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures
Best Original Song for a Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land – WINNER
“Faith” – Sing
“Gold” – Gold
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Best Animated Motion Picture
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia – WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film
Elle – WINNER
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Divines
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta – WINNER
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Drama Series
The Crown – WINNER
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom – My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Nick Nolte – Graves
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Claire Foy – The Crown – WINNER
Keri Russell – The Americans
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Bryan Cranston – All the Way
John Turturro – The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager – WINNER
Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER
Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington – Confirmation
Best Limited Series
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager – WINNER
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – The Night Manager – WINNER
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld