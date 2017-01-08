More Collider
More from Complex

Golden Globe Winners 2017: ‘La La Land’ Breaks Record with Clean Sweep

by      5 hours ago

0

la-la-land-slice

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards went gaga for La La Land. Writer/director Damien Chazelle‘s original musical scored a clean sweep, winning in every single category in which it was nominated including Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. The film won seven awards in total, setting a new Golden Globes record for the most wins by a single film. The previous record of six wins was held by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express.

Elsewhere in the film awards, the biggest surprise of the night came with Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s Best Supporting Actor win for Nocturnal Animals. His performance is indeed excellent in Tom Ford‘s underrated thriller, but Mahershala Ali was the clear frontrunner in this category for his towering performance in Moonlight and has been picking up critics awards left and right.

On the TV side of things, in true Golden Globes fashion it was all about new series. Netflix’s The Crown won Best Drama and FX’s Atlanta won Best Comedy, and both series also took home top acting awards.

The highlight of the night, however, was this firey speech from Meryl Streep when picking up her Cecil B. Demille award.

Check out the full list of winners below.

moonlight-ashton-sanders

Image via A24

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land – WINNER

Sing Street

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

casey-affleck-manchester-by-the-sea

Image via Roadside Attractions

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Hupert – Elle – WINNER

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Ryan Gosling – La La Land – WINNER

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

la-la-land-emma-stone

Image via Summit Entertainment

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals – WINNER

ryan-gosling-la-la-land

Image via Summit

Best Original Score for a Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land – WINNER

Johann Johannsson – Arrival

Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann – Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures

Best Original Song for a Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land – WINNER

“Faith” – Sing

“Gold” – Gold

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

zootopia-judy

Image via Disney

Best Animated Motion Picture

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia – WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

Elle – WINNER

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Divines

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta – WINNER

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

the-crown-claire-foy

Image via Netflix

Best Drama Series

The Crown – WINNER

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom – My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Nick Nolte – Graves

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Claire Foy – The Crown – WINNER

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

goliath-billy-bob-thornton

Image via Amazon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Bryan Cranston – All the Way

John Turturro – The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager – WINNER

Courtney B. Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER

Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Best Limited Series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER

the-people-v-oj-simpson

Image via FX

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager – WINNER

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager – WINNER

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

golden-globes-poster-jimmy-fallon

Related Content
Watch Now
Previous Article
'Arrow' EP Marc Guggenheim Teases Dark Days Ahead for Felicity
Next Article
‘Beauty and the Beast’: New TV Spot Finds Emma Watson Singing "Belle"
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Television