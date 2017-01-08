Golden Globe Winners 2017: ‘La La Land’ Breaks Record with Clean Sweep

0

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards went gaga for La La Land. Writer/director Damien Chazelle‘s original musical scored a clean sweep, winning in every single category in which it was nominated including Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. The film won seven awards in total, setting a new Golden Globes record for the most wins by a single film. The previous record of six wins was held by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express.

Elsewhere in the film awards, the biggest surprise of the night came with Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s Best Supporting Actor win for Nocturnal Animals. His performance is indeed excellent in Tom Ford‘s underrated thriller, but Mahershala Ali was the clear frontrunner in this category for his towering performance in Moonlight and has been picking up critics awards left and right.

On the TV side of things, in true Golden Globes fashion it was all about new series. Netflix’s The Crown won Best Drama and FX’s Atlanta won Best Comedy, and both series also took home top acting awards.

The highlight of the night, however, was this firey speech from Meryl Streep when picking up her Cecil B. Demille award.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land – WINNER

Sing Street

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Hupert – Elle – WINNER

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie