For Your Consideration: Episode 19 – Did the Golden Globes Get It Right?

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider recap the Golden Globes and all the awards drama that went down on Sunday night. Will the Globes affect the Oscar nominations later this month? We’ll see…

Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody were the big winners at the Globes and social media was not particularly happy, but the three FYC hosts didn’t have much to complain about. They’ve been beating the drum for Peter Farrelly‘s feel-good film about race relations and had feared that their praise had fallen on deaf ears. In the end, however, the HFPA fell hard for Green Book, refusing to put much stock in the opinions of Dr. Shirley’s family, who had questioned the accuracy of the film. Those same questions plagued Bohemian Rhapsody, which had been written off by critics because of its skewed timeline of events, in addition to the ongoing controversy surrounding director Bryan Singer. Singer’s name wasn’t mentioned once, but that cloud still hovers over the film, and Jeff suspects it’s easier to convince a group of 100 foreign “journalists” to ignore it than it will be to convince 9,000 Academy voters.

In the acting races, Mahershala Ali (Green Book) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) won the supporting statues, and both seems like locks to win the Oscar to Jeff, though Scott and Perri maintain that Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Amy Adams (Vice) still have a shot with Oscar voters. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Christian Bale (Vice) took home the lead actor trophies, while Glenn Close (The Wife) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) triumphed as well. Close was a major surprise, as most pundits believed that Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) was a shoo-in to win at the Globes, though it seems that the HFPA was content to honor her with Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Scott believes that Close is the frontrunner for the Oscar because she’s never won before, while Jeff insists that voters don’t always take history into account and generally vote for their favorites, regardless of who recently won and who may be overdue.

Perri was delighted to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse win for Best Animated Feature, and that superhero movie is looking harder and harder to beat with each passing day. Jeff wonders if Incredibles 2 would have a better shot had it switched release dates with Spider-Man, but Scott notes that if that had been the case, Spider-Man still would’ve swung onto home video around Thanksgiving, so it would still very much be in the cultural conversation at this point in the season.

Scott was excited to see First Man composer Justin Hurwitz win for Best Original Score, though the film’s lackluster overall showing at the Globes doesn’t bode well for its Oscar fate. Though you never know what the Academy will do, since there’s little-to-no overlap among the two voting bodies. One thing is clear — Roma is going to win the foreign language Oscar, and Alfonso Cuarón is looking increasingly difficult to top in the all-important Best Director race, much to Bradley Cooper‘s disappointment.

Roma is going to win the foreign language Oscar, and Alfonso Cuarón is looking increasingly difficult to top in the all-important Best Director race, much to Bradley Cooper's disappointment.